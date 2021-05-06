Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 8,593 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Calavo Growers worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of CVGW opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.87 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.