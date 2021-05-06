Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Issues Earnings Results

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.
Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. 257,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,256,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.
In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
