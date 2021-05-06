Arvinas, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.71) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Arvinas stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arvinas by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 288,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.