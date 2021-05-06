Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,694,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20.

FSLY stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

