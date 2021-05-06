Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $5.78 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $169,078,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

