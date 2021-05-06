Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $12.45 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 791,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $17,048,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.