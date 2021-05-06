Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

ZEN opened at $138.39 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $230,934.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,277 shares of company stock worth $27,008,771 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

