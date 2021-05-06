Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 13,509 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $2,158,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $9,185,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LAZ opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.