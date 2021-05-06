Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-2.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.24 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.820-2.980 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.30. The stock had a trading volume of 508,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,644. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

