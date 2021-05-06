Arrival (ARVL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Arrival has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $37.18.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

