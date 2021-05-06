Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%.

NYSE AHH traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 206,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

