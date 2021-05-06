Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.70

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.70 and last traded at $130.70, with a volume of 1284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.07.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Arkema S.A. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.