Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $52,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

