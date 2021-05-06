Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

