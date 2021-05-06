Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 197 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $12,800,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 270.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.