Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $63,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,236,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 141,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 121,560 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.