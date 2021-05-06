Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $56,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $319.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.64 and its 200-day moving average is $270.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

