Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2,253.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

