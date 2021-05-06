Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $359.00 to $362.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $327.52 and last traded at $327.26, with a volume of 689831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.74.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,642 shares of company stock worth $24,895,869 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.