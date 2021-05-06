Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.18

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $864,761.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

