Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Argo Group International traded as high as $56.04 and last traded at $56.04, with a volume of 3151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

