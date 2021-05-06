Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $55.70. 418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,883. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.78%.

ARGO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

