Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%.

ACRE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 310,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.