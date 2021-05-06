Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.93

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 30450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

