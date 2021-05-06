Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) PT Raised to $48.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

NYSE ARNC opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. Arconic has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. Arconic’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

