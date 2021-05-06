Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 15176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

