Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland traded as high as $65.18 and last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 10123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

