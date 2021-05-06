Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Announces Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ABUS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 146,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,815. The company has a market cap of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

