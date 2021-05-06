Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.85 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350-3.850 EPS.

APTV stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.46. 1,676,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

