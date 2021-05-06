Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. On average, analysts expect Aptinyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

