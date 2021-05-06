AptarGroup, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average of $135.31. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $156.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

