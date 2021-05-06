Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells $30,241.60 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $47,078.40.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $3,422.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $8,477.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,151.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $9,118.65.

On Friday, March 12th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $9,011.70.

On Thursday, February 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $30,044.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $10,155.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $34,693.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

