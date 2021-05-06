Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $130.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.04. Apple has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

