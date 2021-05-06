Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

