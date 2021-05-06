Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,214 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

