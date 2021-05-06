Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.07.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,553,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,178,928 shares of company stock valued at $60,500,987. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.