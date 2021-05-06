Apollo Global Management, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of APO stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $56.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,178,928 shares of company stock worth $60,500,987 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

