Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.58). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.58) to ($5.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($4.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $1,300,704. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,602. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

