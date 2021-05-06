APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 9,003,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,845. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

