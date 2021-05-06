APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

APA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,003,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,845. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APA. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

