AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $249.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $249.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.27.

AON stock opened at $254.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a 52 week low of $176.38 and a 52 week high of $255.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

