Analyzing AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMMO and Neon Bloom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMMO $2.77 million 170.76 -$2.86 million N/A N/A Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Neon Bloom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMMO.

Risk & Volatility

AMMO has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neon Bloom has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMMO and Neon Bloom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21% Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of AMMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMMO and Neon Bloom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMMO 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMMO presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.35%. Given AMMO’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AMMO is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Summary

AMMO beats Neon Bloom on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

