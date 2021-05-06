Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) recently:

5/3/2021 – Heritage Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Heritage Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

4/26/2021 – Heritage Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Heritage Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Get Heritage Commerce Corp alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.