Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS):

4/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $207.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skyworks is well-positioned to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio is facilitating several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings were selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi and other Tier-1 players. Moreover, improving iPhone 12 favors growth prospects of the company. Additionally, Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine, and remote work, online learning, and video streaming triggered by coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, intensifying competition from radio frequency peers like Qorvo and customer concentration risks remain major headwinds, amid Huawei ban and coronavirus crisis led business impacts. Markedly, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

3/17/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day moving average is $165.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

