Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price at $62.14

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $48.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,449.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.