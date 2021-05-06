Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $128.89

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,433,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 134,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,600. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.