Analysts Set Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target at $10.00

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONCY shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ONCY opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $160.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

