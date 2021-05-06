Analysts Set Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Target Price at $98.75

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

ITGR stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,682. Integer has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,086,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Integer by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 264,072 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,463,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $16,969,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $13,690,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

