Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Target Price at $56.20

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,913. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

