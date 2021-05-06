Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Target Price at $12.40

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

